Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $61.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76.

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

