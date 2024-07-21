B. Riley Increases Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $24.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZETA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Zeta Global stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.23. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

