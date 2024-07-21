Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 398,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,125,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Baidu by 45.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 147,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Baidu by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,336,000 after purchasing an additional 116,047 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $90.37 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

