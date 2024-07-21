Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $13.54. Bally’s shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 6,100 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.94 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

