Bank of America Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $56.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 786.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

