Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Major Shareholder Sells $559,278,840.51 in Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, July 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after buying an additional 36,124,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

