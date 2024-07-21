Barclays Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $91.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.94.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $98.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

