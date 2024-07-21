Barclays Lowers Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $61.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.62.

Shares of K stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $4,371,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,064,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,299,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $4,371,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,064,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,299,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,904,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 209,054 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kellanova by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Kellanova by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

