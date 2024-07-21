Barclays Trims B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Target Price to $8.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE BGS opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.22. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $475.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other news, Director Stephen Sherrill acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,468.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,468.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

