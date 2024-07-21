Barrington Research Increases WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $70.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

WNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE WNS opened at $55.38 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $75.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

