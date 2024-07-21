BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BCE were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,084,000 after buying an additional 294,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCE opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCE shares. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

