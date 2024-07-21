Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $153.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EA. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $140.20 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $148.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.35.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,517,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,054,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,055,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

