BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BILL were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 57.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $131.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

