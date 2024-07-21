Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $119,771,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 809,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,471,000 after acquiring an additional 741,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 1,389.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 784,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 731,869 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4,482.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 633,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after acquiring an additional 619,958 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

