Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $120.00 at TD Cowen

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average is $124.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

