Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $145.00 at Bank of America

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.88.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.6 %

Blackstone stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

