Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 12,094 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

