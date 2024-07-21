Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,724 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,517,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,136,000 after purchasing an additional 802,983 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,487,000 after purchasing an additional 553,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 378,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after buying an additional 357,481 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile
The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.