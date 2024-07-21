Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 62 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $270.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.44. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
