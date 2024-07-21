Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 8,931 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

