Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 9,894 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after buying an additional 2,141,134 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,421,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,650,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.