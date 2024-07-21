Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,236,000 after buying an additional 616,157 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,555,000 after buying an additional 301,290 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,222.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,373,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.