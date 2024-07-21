Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,409 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $242.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.