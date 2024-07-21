Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,700 shares of company stock worth $5,209,352 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Baird R W cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

