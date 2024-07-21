Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.68% of Information Services Group worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Information Services Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 129,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,603,000 after buying an additional 81,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.53 million, a PE ratio of -168.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.41.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -900.00%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

