Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

