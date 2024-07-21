Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IP opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

