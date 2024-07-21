Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

