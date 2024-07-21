Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Penumbra by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $189.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.59 and a fifty-two week high of $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

