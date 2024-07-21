Blair William & Co. IL Buys 296,150 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 418.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,150 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.41% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,227,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 110,184 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $7.42 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,529.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

