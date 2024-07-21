Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $574,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 474,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,758,000 after purchasing an additional 79,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $175.51 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

