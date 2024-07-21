Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,246,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,141,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.67.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

