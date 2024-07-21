Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $63.66 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

