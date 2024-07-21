Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

