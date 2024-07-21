Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $94.88.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

