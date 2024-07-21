Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 275.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,364 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,001.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 945,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,795,000 after purchasing an additional 900,285 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 776,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after buying an additional 358,047 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 232,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 51,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

