Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

