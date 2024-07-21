Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 186.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,732,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,169,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,647,000 after buying an additional 1,268,109 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 252.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,220,000 after acquiring an additional 905,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,641,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 877,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 585,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

