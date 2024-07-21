Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Catalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Catalent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 759,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Catalent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,994,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $116,021,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Catalent Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.