Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $510,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,980. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLB. Mizuho decreased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.