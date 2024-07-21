Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Carvana stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $147.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,499.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,376,446 shares of company stock worth $274,746,431. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

