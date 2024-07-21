Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

