Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.62 Million Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,654,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,968,000 after buying an additional 73,747 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,525,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,602,000 after buying an additional 111,101 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after buying an additional 1,265,008 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 691,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 378,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The company had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.