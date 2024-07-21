Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.