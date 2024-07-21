Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.43 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,225,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,081,000 after purchasing an additional 425,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after buying an additional 147,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,055,000 after buying an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $175,667,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

