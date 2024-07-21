Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.50 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $233,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

