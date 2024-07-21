Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after buying an additional 669,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,763,000 after purchasing an additional 569,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,540,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 488,439 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 482,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,624,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 472,429 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $33.44.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

