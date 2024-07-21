Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 3,010.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,065 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.6% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 101.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NAPR opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

