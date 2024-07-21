Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $155.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.84. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.