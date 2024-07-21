Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

ROKU stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,805. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

